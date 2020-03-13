Sully at Lucky Paws is ready to adopt as the Pet of the Week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You can save a life by adopting a four-legged friend. Albuquerque Animal Welfare has all sorts of animals looking for forever homes, and at an affordable cost.

Jeremy Casaus at Lucky Paws brought by Sully, a 3-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier Mix. Casaus says Sully is very family-friendly and really likes kids. He does well with most dogs but people at the shelter have not seen him interact with small dogs. In a previous home, he lived with cats.

The Lucky Paws Van will be at Albuquerque Collective at 1321 Eubank NE Saturday, March 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The event will also feature food trucks, live music, pet adoptions, and pet-centered crafts. More information can be found on their website.