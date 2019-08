The New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science is hosting a sensory-friendly night with exhibits and a movie for locals with autism or other disabilities.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science wants your help naming its new dinosaur.

The Bisti Beast, which is a distant cousin of the T-Rex, moved into the museum in May. Now, the museum is looking for a name.

If you want to suggest a name, you must submit your idea in the suggestion box near the exhibit. Towards the end of the year, the museum will narrow down the names and make a final decision.