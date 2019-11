ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A festive favorite is coming to the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center.

Submissions for the 11th Annual Pueblo Gingerbread House contest kicked off Friday. Each entry will be based on pueblo-inspired homes, churches, and historic buildings. Officials say it’s a mix of fun and a celebration of the unique pueblo culture and history.

For more information on how to get involved, check out their website here.