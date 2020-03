ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico candidates for Congress and Senate faced a major political test.

Saturday, both the Democratic and Republican parties held statewide conventions. For the open Senate seat, Republicans Elisa Martinez and Mark Ronchetti each earned a spot on the primary ballot, while Democrat Ben Ray Lujan is running unopposed.

Candidates can still make the ballot by gaining enough signatures. The primary election is set for June 2.