The New Mexico State Police Association is giving back to officers battling cancer.

Earlier this year, KRQE News 13 reported on a longtime State Police officer, Army veteran and mom, Bobbie Terrazas, who is battling a form of breast cancer. Now, NMSP and others are banding together in a raffle to benefit her and other officers battling cancer.

Prizes include coolers, Yeti products and hunts. All the proceeds from the raffles go to officers in need.

