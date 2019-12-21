State Department issues warnings for traveling to Mexico

FILE – This Jan. 25, 2010, file photo, shows the United States Department of State seal on a podium at the State Department in Washington. Two organizations of documentary filmmakers filed a federal lawsuit Thursday arguing that new rules requiring U.S. visa applicants to register their social media handles are making them fearful of publicly speaking their minds. State Department rules took effect in May and apply to more than 14 million applicants each year, requiring them to register all their social media handles from the past five years on about 20 different online platforms. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRQE) – The federal government issued a warning about traveling to Mexico.

The State Department implemented a Level Two Advisory, meaning “exercise increased caution,” because of an uptick in crimes like homicide and kidnapping.

Topping the list of locations, the states of Colima, Guerrero, Michoacan, Sinaloa, and Tamaulipas. If you do travel there, the feds recommend sticking to toll roads, not driving alone at night, and telling friends and family where you are.

For a full list of locations and recommendations, head to their website here.