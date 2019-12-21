State Department issues warnings for traveling to Mexico

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRQE) – The federal government issued a warning about traveling to Mexico.
The State Department implemented a Level Two Advisory, meaning “exercise increased caution,” because of an uptick in crimes like homicide and kidnapping.
Topping the list of locations, the states of Colima, Guerrero, Michoacan, Sinaloa, and Tamaulipas. If you do travel there, the feds recommend sticking to toll roads, not driving alone at night, and telling friends and family where you are.
For a full list of locations and recommendations, head to their website here.