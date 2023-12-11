NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This year’s Operation Holiday Cheer is in full swing and the Department of Veteran Services is asking to the community to help spread the cheer. Many residents of the state veterans’ home in Truth or Consequences don’t have family to turn to during the holidays.
The DVS is asking New Mexicans to send cards to get them in the Christmas spirit.
Here are the steps to send a card:
- Send cards directly to the homes.
- Residents: Address cards with “Dear Veteran” or “Dear Hero” and include a short message of appreciation for the military service.
- Staff: Address cards “Dear Frontline Hero” or “Dear Veterans’ Home Staff Member” and express gratitude for their care.
- The New Mexico State Veterans Home, 992 South Broadway, Truth or Consequences, NM 87901, ATTN: Operation Holiday Cheer
- Fort Bayard State Veterans Home, 41 Fort Bayard Rd., Santa Clara, NM 88026, ATTN: Operation Holiday Cheer