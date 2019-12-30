Start off the new year by taking the ‘Alburrr’querque Polar Bear Plunge’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Take an icy plunge for a good cause.

The City of Albuquerque is hosting a polar plunge at the West Mesa Aquatic Center on Saturday, January 18. Participants have the option to jump into the 50-degree water at the deep end or run into the water on the beachside.

You can also go down one of the slides. Proceeds will go toward the Shanta Strong Swim fund which helps to pay for swimming lessons for local children.

Part of the proceeds will also help to feed the Rio Grande Zoo polar bears and penguins. It costs $30 to register for the event or $50 for a deluxe donation.

Refreshments will be provided at the event including hot cocoa and additional snacks. T-shirts and towels will also be for sale at the event.

Click here for additional event information and registration.