ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local Sprouts Farmers Markets are looking to hire.

The grocery store will be hosting walk-in interviews for National Hiring Day on Tuesday, December 17. Sprouts created 3,500 jobs last year and this year’s job opportunities include department managers, cashiers, clerks and more.

Interviews will be held at each Sprouts location. For more information, click here.