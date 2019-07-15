Special event will commemorate artist Judy Chicago’s 80th birthday

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Belen will be hosting a birthday bash this month for renowned feminist artist Judy Chicago.

To commemorate her 80th birthday on July 20, Chicago will open up her art space, “Through The Flower.” Jaramillo Vineyards will host a wine tasting for their two new “Judy Chicago” wines, and visitors can take a private tour of the new exhibit.

Starting at 8 p.m., there will be a special smoke show on Becker Avenue, designed by the artist herself.

“In the 1960s, she started working with smoke art, and she has a whole pyrotechnic crew that she’s bringing to Belen, and she wanted to do something special on her birthday for Belen,” Barbara Jaramillo, co-owner of Jaramillo Vineyards, said.

