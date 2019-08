ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A South Valley Community Center is making sure kids look sharp as they head back to school with the help of a local barbershop.

Barbers from “DA SHOP” will be at the Los Padillas Community Center this Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. offering free haircuts. The deal is good for the first 100 kids who show up.

Food will also be served, and there will be a raffle for back-to-school prizes.