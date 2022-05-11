ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Somos Albuquerque is back with a ten-day festival celebrating the city. There will be music, food, community, and art and the Somos Dreamglow concert is Saturday at Balloon Fiesta Museum. All ages are welcome.
“We really just want to reconnect. This event is a love letter to Albuquerque. It’s for our community. Any chance we can come back together and reconnect… we are really excited to do that,” said Rachel Maestas, Somos Albuquerque.
There are events May 12-14. For a list of events, visit Somos Albuquerque’s website.