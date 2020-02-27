Smithsonian offers free website access to millions of exhibit pieces

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – If you think you have to visit Washington, D.C. to explore the Smithsonian, think again. This week, the institute launched its open-access website, where you can find millions of photos, videos, scanned artifacts, documents and more.

The pieces come from the Smithsonian’s 19 museums, as well as its research centers, libraries, archives, and even the national zoo. Anyone is free to download, share and use the materials for free.

KRQE News 13 found a collection of New Mexico artwork dating back to the 19th and early 20th centuries, along with other pieces of local history. The Smithsonian says it will continue to add to the collection.

Click here to start exploring.