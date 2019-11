SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ski Santa Fe is looking for workers ahead of its upcoming season.

The ski area will host a hiring fair this week at the La Casa Lodge. They’re looking to hire more than 150 employees in all departments.

If you’re interested, you can stop by Friday from noon to 6 p.m., or Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ski Santa Fe is tentatively set to open on Thanksgiving.