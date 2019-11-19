Several metro area dentists to offer free services on Dec. 14

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local dentists are joining their colleagues across the country to offer free cleanings, fillings, and extractions next month.

It’s part of Free Dentistry Day on Dec. 14, aiming to help the millions of Americans who struggle to afford dental care. Participating practices in include:

  • Dr. Jesse Varoz, Dr. Vasu Shah of Dental Care on San Antonio
  • Dr. Drew Solomon of Alegre Dental @ Bosque
  • Dr. Greg Pisotti and Dr. Yehoon Ahn of Alegre Dental @ Petroglyphs
  • Dr. Carissa Greinel-Blum and Dr. Sandra Montes of Bear Canyon Family Dentistry 
  • Dr. Corey Woods of Rio Rancho Dental Arts

