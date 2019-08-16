Several CABQ Pools to remain open through September

The city of Albuquerque is not quite ready to say goodbye to summer.
The Parks and Recreation Department has announced that six of the city’s outdoor pools will remain open through Sep. 29. The decision came after Mayor Tim Keller and the Aquatics Division decided that temperatures are still warm enough for families to continue enjoying the pools.
Pools that will remain open include Rio Grande, Wilson, West Mesa Aquatic Center, Eisenhower, Sierra Vista, and Sunport. See below for hours of operation at each facility or visit www.cabq.gov/aquatics.
|Rio Grande Outdoor Pool 1410 Iron SW Albuquerque, NM 87102
|Monday – Friday Saturday – Sunday
|Lap SwimRec SwimRec Swim
|11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
|Wilson Pool6000 Anderson SEAlbuquerque, NM 87108
|Saturday – Sunday
|Rec Swim
|12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|West Mesa Aquatic Center – Olympic Pool6705 Fortuna NWAlbuquerque, NM 87121
|Saturday – Sunday
|Lap Swim
|10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
|West Mesa Aquatic Center – Indoor/Outdoor Pool6705 Fortuna NWAlbuquerque, NM 87121
|Saturday – Sunday
|Rec SwimRec Swim
|12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
|Eisenhower Pool11001 Camero NEAlbuquerque, NM 87111
|Saturday – Sunday
|Rec Swim
|12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|Sierra Vista Pool5001 Montaño NWAlbuquerque, NM 87120
|Saturday – Sunday
|Rec Swim
|12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|Sunport Pool2033 Columbia SEAlbuquerque, NM 87106
|Saturday – Sunday
|Rec Swim
|12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.