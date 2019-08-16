Several CABQ Pools to remain open through September

The city of Albuquerque is not quite ready to say goodbye to summer.

The Parks and Recreation Department has announced that six of the city’s outdoor pools will remain open through Sep. 29. The decision came after Mayor Tim Keller and the Aquatics Division decided that temperatures are still warm enough for families to continue enjoying the pools.

Pools that will remain open include Rio Grande, Wilson, West Mesa Aquatic Center, Eisenhower, Sierra Vista, and Sunport. See below for hours of operation at each facility or visit www.cabq.gov/aquatics.