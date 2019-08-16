Several CABQ Pools to remain open through September

Always On

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The city of Albuquerque is not quite ready to say goodbye to summer.

The Parks and Recreation Department has announced that six of the city’s outdoor pools will remain open through Sep. 29. The decision came after Mayor Tim Keller and the Aquatics Division decided that temperatures are still warm enough for families to continue enjoying the pools.

Pools that will remain open include Rio Grande, Wilson, West Mesa Aquatic Center, Eisenhower, Sierra Vista, and Sunport. See below for hours of operation at each facility or visit www.cabq.gov/aquatics.

Rio Grande Outdoor Pool 1410 Iron SW Albuquerque, NM 87102 Monday – Friday Saturday – SundayLap SwimRec SwimRec Swim11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Wilson Pool6000 Anderson SEAlbuquerque, NM 87108 Saturday – SundayRec Swim12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
West Mesa Aquatic Center – Olympic Pool6705 Fortuna NWAlbuquerque, NM 87121 Saturday – SundayLap Swim10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
West Mesa Aquatic Center – Indoor/Outdoor Pool6705 Fortuna NWAlbuquerque, NM 87121 Saturday – SundayRec SwimRec Swim12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Eisenhower Pool11001 Camero NEAlbuquerque, NM 87111 Saturday – SundayRec Swim12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Sierra Vista Pool5001 Montaño NWAlbuquerque, NM 87120 Saturday – SundayRec Swim12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Sunport Pool2033 Columbia SEAlbuquerque, NM 87106Saturday – SundayRec Swim12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss