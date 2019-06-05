Always On

Select New Mexico Post Offices Hosting Passport Fairs This Saturday

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 10:01 PM MDT

Post offices around the state are holding passports fairs this weekend.

You don't need an appointment, just stop by a participating post office between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday to get your photo taken and submit your passport application. 

Customers will be assisted on a first come, first served basis. 

Offices participating in this Saturday’s passport fair include:

 

Office

Address

Alamogordo Post Office

930 12th St

Alb. Manzano Station  

11600 Haines Ave NE

Albuquerque Main Office

1135 Broadway Blvd. NE

Alto Post Office

100 Sun Valley Rd

Anthony Post Office

1190 Anthony Dr

Aztec Post Office

601 S. Rio Grande Ave.

Bernalillo Post Office

145 Calle Del Presidente

Carlsbad Post Office

301 N Canyon St

Cedar Crest Post Office

12218 State Highway 14 N

Chama Post Office

199 5th St W

Clayton Post Office

1 Walnut St

Cloudcroft Post Office

20 Curlew Pl

Clovis Northwest Station

1224 W 21st St

Cuba Post Office

6358 Main St

Dexter Post Office

302 S Lincoln Ave

Edgewood Post Office

13 Plaza Loop

Espanola Post Office

1010 Industrial Park Rd

Farmington Post Office

2301 E. 20th St.

Glorieta Post Office

16 Calle Lomita

Grants Post Office

816 W Santa Fe Ave

Hagerman Post Office

108 E Argyle St

Holloman AFB Post Office

721 New Mexico Ave

Isleta Post Office

119 Tribal Rd St 40

Jemez Springs Post Office

16957 Highway 4

Las Cruces Post Office

201 E Las Cruces Ave

Las Vegas Post Office

1001 Douglas Ave

Lordsburg Post Office

401 Shakespeare St

Los Alamos Post Office

199 Central Park Sq

Lovington Post Office

203 E Avenue D

Magdalena Post Office

100 E First St

Mescalero Post Office

1244 Chiricahua Plaza

Moriarty Post Office

514 Route 66

Peralta Post Office

2470 Bosque Farms Blvd

Placitas Post Office

652 State Hwy 165

Raton Post Office

245 Park Ave

Rio Rancho Station

900 Pinetree Rd SE

Roswell Post Office

415 N. Pennsylvania Ave.

Ruidoso Downs Post Office

26336 Highway 70 E

Ruidoso Post Office

1090 Mechem Dr

Santa Fe DeVargas Mall

564 N Guadalupe

Silver City Post Office

500 N Hudson St

Socorro Post Office

124 Plaza St

Sunland Park Post Office

3500 McNutt Rd

Taos Post Office

318 Paseo Del Pueblo Norte

Tucumcari Post Office

220 S 1st St

 

For more information, click here.

