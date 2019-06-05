Select New Mexico Post Offices Hosting Passport Fairs This Saturday

Post offices around the state are holding passports fairs this weekend.
You don’t need an appointment, just stop by a participating post office between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday to get your photo taken and submit your passport application.
Customers will be assisted on a first come, first served basis.
Offices participating in this Saturday’s passport fair include:
|
Office
|
Address
|
Alamogordo Post Office
|
930 12th St
|
Alb. Manzano Station
|
11600 Haines Ave NE
|
Albuquerque Main Office
|
1135 Broadway Blvd. NE
|
Alto Post Office
|
100 Sun Valley Rd
|
Anthony Post Office
|
1190 Anthony Dr
|
Aztec Post Office
|
601 S. Rio Grande Ave.
|
Bernalillo Post Office
|
145 Calle Del Presidente
|
Carlsbad Post Office
|
301 N Canyon St
|
Cedar Crest Post Office
|
12218 State Highway 14 N
|
Chama Post Office
|
199 5th St W
|
Clayton Post Office
|
1 Walnut St
|
Cloudcroft Post Office
|
20 Curlew Pl
|
Clovis Northwest Station
|
1224 W 21st St
|
Cuba Post Office
|
6358 Main St
|
Dexter Post Office
|
302 S Lincoln Ave
|
Edgewood Post Office
|
13 Plaza Loop
|
Espanola Post Office
|
1010 Industrial Park Rd
|
Farmington Post Office
|
2301 E. 20th St.
|
Glorieta Post Office
|
16 Calle Lomita
|
Grants Post Office
|
816 W Santa Fe Ave
|
Hagerman Post Office
|
108 E Argyle St
|
Holloman AFB Post Office
|
721 New Mexico Ave
|
Isleta Post Office
|
119 Tribal Rd St 40
|
Jemez Springs Post Office
|
16957 Highway 4
|
Las Cruces Post Office
|
201 E Las Cruces Ave
|
Las Vegas Post Office
|
1001 Douglas Ave
|
Lordsburg Post Office
|
401 Shakespeare St
|
Los Alamos Post Office
|
199 Central Park Sq
|
Lovington Post Office
|
203 E Avenue D
|
Magdalena Post Office
|
100 E First St
|
Mescalero Post Office
|
1244 Chiricahua Plaza
|
Moriarty Post Office
|
514 Route 66
|
Peralta Post Office
|
2470 Bosque Farms Blvd
|
Placitas Post Office
|
652 State Hwy 165
|
Raton Post Office
|
245 Park Ave
|
Rio Rancho Station
|
900 Pinetree Rd SE
|
Roswell Post Office
|
415 N. Pennsylvania Ave.
|
Ruidoso Downs Post Office
|
26336 Highway 70 E
|
Ruidoso Post Office
|
1090 Mechem Dr
|
Santa Fe – DeVargas Mall
|
564 N Guadalupe
|
Silver City Post Office
|
500 N Hudson St
|
Socorro Post Office
|
124 Plaza St
|
Sunland Park Post Office
|
3500 McNutt Rd
|
Taos Post Office
|
318 Paseo Del Pueblo Norte
|
Tucumcari Post Office
|
220 S 1st St
For more information, click here.