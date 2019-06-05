Select New Mexico Post Offices Hosting Passport Fairs This Saturday

Post offices around the state are holding passports fairs this weekend.

You don’t need an appointment, just stop by a participating post office between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday to get your photo taken and submit your passport application.

Customers will be assisted on a first come, first served basis.

Offices participating in this Saturday’s passport fair include:

Office Address Alamogordo Post Office 930 12th St Alb. Manzano Station 11600 Haines Ave NE Albuquerque Main Office 1135 Broadway Blvd. NE Alto Post Office 100 Sun Valley Rd Anthony Post Office 1190 Anthony Dr Aztec Post Office 601 S. Rio Grande Ave. Bernalillo Post Office 145 Calle Del Presidente Carlsbad Post Office 301 N Canyon St Cedar Crest Post Office 12218 State Highway 14 N Chama Post Office 199 5th St W Clayton Post Office 1 Walnut St Cloudcroft Post Office 20 Curlew Pl Clovis Northwest Station 1224 W 21st St Cuba Post Office 6358 Main St Dexter Post Office 302 S Lincoln Ave Edgewood Post Office 13 Plaza Loop Espanola Post Office 1010 Industrial Park Rd Farmington Post Office 2301 E. 20th St. Glorieta Post Office 16 Calle Lomita Grants Post Office 816 W Santa Fe Ave Hagerman Post Office 108 E Argyle St Holloman AFB Post Office 721 New Mexico Ave Isleta Post Office 119 Tribal Rd St 40 Jemez Springs Post Office 16957 Highway 4 Las Cruces Post Office 201 E Las Cruces Ave Las Vegas Post Office 1001 Douglas Ave Lordsburg Post Office 401 Shakespeare St Los Alamos Post Office 199 Central Park Sq Lovington Post Office 203 E Avenue D Magdalena Post Office 100 E First St Mescalero Post Office 1244 Chiricahua Plaza Moriarty Post Office 514 Route 66 Peralta Post Office 2470 Bosque Farms Blvd Placitas Post Office 652 State Hwy 165 Raton Post Office 245 Park Ave Rio Rancho Station 900 Pinetree Rd SE Roswell Post Office 415 N. Pennsylvania Ave. Ruidoso Downs Post Office 26336 Highway 70 E Ruidoso Post Office 1090 Mechem Dr Santa Fe – DeVargas Mall 564 N Guadalupe Silver City Post Office 500 N Hudson St Socorro Post Office 124 Plaza St Sunland Park Post Office 3500 McNutt Rd Taos Post Office 318 Paseo Del Pueblo Norte Tucumcari Post Office 220 S 1st St

For more information, click here.