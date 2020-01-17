Closings & Delays
Sawmill Market hosts job fair Tuesday-Wednesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sawmill Market is looking for employees.

The market, which is under construction right now off Bellamah Avenue, will host a two-day job fair Tuesday and Wednesday to fill numerous positions ahead of its March opening. Positions include restaurant supervisors, servers, bartenders and more.

WHEN: Tuesday, January 21 and Wednesday, January 22, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

WHERE: Hotel Albuquerque at Old Town, Alvarado Ballroom – F&G, 800 Rio Grande Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104

