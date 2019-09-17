Santa Fe rally celebrates the road to recovery

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Recovery stories, information exhibits, healing demonstrations, and so much more.

The Santa Fe Rally for Recovery is an event that’s used to honor everyone who has had to walk the road of recovery at some point in their life and this year, the rally is partnering with Meow Wolf with over 100 artists exhibiting their work at the Recovery Art Show.

“This is to celebrate people in recovery. This is to help people who are still in the throes of that disease. You are not alone,” Christine Wendel, Board Chair of the Santa Fe Recovery Center said.

The event is free and will be happening on Saturday, September 21 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Santa Fe’s Midtown Campus. For more information on the Santa Fe Recovery Center and on the rally click here.