Santa Fe police struggling to staff department

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department is struggling with a shortage of officers as the population continues to grow.

Right now, there are 31 vacancies. To figure out how to tackle the problem, they asked the National Police Foundation to conduct a study.

The study made a number of recommendations, from increasing social media presence for recruitment and improving pay and benefits for officers, to creating financial consequences if a recruit who gets incentives decides to quit and join another department.

Santa Fe Police did recently increase pay for officers, but it’s still below the salary for an APD officer or officers in other departments where cost of living is lower.

You can read the full report by clicking here.