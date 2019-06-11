Santa Fe Police host gun buyback event
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - Police in Santa Fe is putting on a gun buyback event on June 29 at the police station on Camino Entrada near Cerrillos Road.
All unwanted handguns, shotguns and rifles can be exchanged for gift cards worth up to $250, no questions asked. Free gun locks and information on safe gun store will also be available.
The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
