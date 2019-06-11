Always On

Santa Fe Police host gun buyback event

By:

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 12:37 PM MDT

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 12:37 PM MDT

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - Police in Santa Fe is putting on a gun buyback event on June 29 at the police station on Camino Entrada near Cerrillos Road.

All unwanted handguns, shotguns and rifles can be exchanged for gift cards worth up to $250, no questions asked. Free gun locks and information on safe gun store will also be available. 

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get KRQE Apps

Trending Stories

News Briefs

Enter the CAS Enterprise Roof Giveaway

Entertainment