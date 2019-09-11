Santa Fe Opera to hold prop sale

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Santa Fe Opera will be opening its doors to clean out its closets and storage units.

That means costumes, fabrics, accessories, props, and furniture will all be on sale. The Opera tells the Santa Fe New Mexican that is is an opportunity to grab something just in time for Halloween.

The costume and prop stale will take place this Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Stieren Orchestra Hall at the Santa Fe Opera. Those who attend are asked to park in the Patron lot which can be accessed through the South Gate.