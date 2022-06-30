SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe County is offering free green waste disposal for residents with valid permits at the Eldorado Convenience Center, Jacona Convenience Center, and Stanley Convenience Center.

Green waste is defined as cuttings and trimmings from trees, shrubs, flowering plants, or lawn and similar materials.

Green waste does not include: weeds, cholla cactus, sod, rootballs, tree stumps, tree trunks greater than 18 inches in diameter, pet waste, rocks, dirt/soil (either clean or contaminated), household waste, litter, plastic bags, metal, plastic, paper, pallets, palm fronds, lumber or any type of treated wood, leaves, pine needles, and any construction or demolition materials.

In July:

Stanley – July 1 and 2 (8 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Jacona – July 2 and 3 (8 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Eldorado – July 2 and 3 (8 a.m.-5 p.m.)

In August:

Stanley – August 5 and 6 (8 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Jacona – August 6 and 7 (8 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Eldorado – August 6 and 7 (8 a.m.-5 p.m.)

In September: