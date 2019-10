BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) - A New Mexico family thought it was the flu, but it turned out to be much worse: the West Nile Virus. It's impossible to know exactly where it happened, but the family says it was definitely in our state.

It was a Friday when Ona Bernal left on a family vacation, and by Monday evening he was in a medically induced coma. Now, months later, Bernal is still in the hospital, fighting the West Nile Virus.