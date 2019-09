SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’re interested in adopting a pet, this weekend may be the time to do it.

The Santa Fe Animal Shelter is waiving its adoption fees for all animals Saturday and Sunday. Officials say they’ve received an influx in animals recently, and want to make sure they find a good home.

All dogs and cats will be spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated. The shelter on Caja Del Rio will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days.