SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe is one of the hottest spots to rent an Airbnb in the country.

According to a study by IPX, Santa Fe was ranked 12th overall with 961 Airbnb listings per 50,000 people. Miami Beach, Kissimmee and Sarasota, Florida grabbed the top three spots.

