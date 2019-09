The Sandoval County Sheriff’s Department needs help naming its new K-9.

The German Shepard will work both patrol and narcotics and may end up working educational events as well. The sheriff’s office is asking the public to weigh in on the best name for the new guy: Lobo, Blue, Maverick, or Odin.

You can cast your vote on Facebook before Sunday at 5 p.m. To vote, click here.