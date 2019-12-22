Sandia Peak’s season off to a great start

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Snow shredders are ecstatic with the opening of Sandia Peak Ski Area.

Snowboarders and skiers embraced the 15-inch base of natural and man-made snow Saturday. Seventy-five percent of the trails were available on opening day.

Visitors who spoke with News 13 say they enjoy how convenient the area is. “It’s great to be able to live in Albuquerque and catch a 12-minute tram ride to go cross-country skiing instead of driving around and drive two hours to snow and you don’t have to live in the snow either,” skier Chris Norton said.

Sandia Peak will be open every day through January 5 with a more limited schedule through mid-march. For details, check out their website here.

