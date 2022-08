SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – There are only three days until the start of the San Juan County Fair but there is one event to get people ready ahead of next week’s celebration. The San Juan County Fair parade is Friday in downtown Farmington starting at 6 p.m.

There will be an open rodeo performance in Memorial Coliseum at 7 p.m but the fair itself officially kicks off August 8 and runs through August 13.