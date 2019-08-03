Salvation Army, Walmart team up to ‘Stuff the Bus’

by: KRQE Media

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Salvation Army is partnering with Walmart this weekend to “Stuff the Bus.”

The goal is to provide new school supplies to children in need of a fresh start to the school year. You can drop off supplies at seven Walmarts across the metro.

When: Saturday, Aug. 3, 8:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. 

Where: The following Albuquerque Walmart locations:

  • 301 San Mateo Blvd. SE
  • 400 Eubank Blvd. NE
  • 2701 Carlisle Blvd. NE
  • 10224 Coors Byp NW
  • 2550 Coors Blvd. NW
  • 3500 Coors Blvd. SW
  • 2266 Wyoming Blvd. NE

