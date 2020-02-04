RRPD Citizen’s Academy looking for applicants

Live Now
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Here’s your chance to know what it’s like to work for the Rio Rancho Police Department.

Residents and business owners are invited to sign up for the annual Citizen’s Policy Academy. The 11-week course offers citizens a greater understanding of all the services and programs the department offers. You will learn about things like officer response and SWAT investigations.

The course is limited to 30 students per session. There is no cost to participate and residents must be 18 years of age or older in order to apply. The deadline to apply is February 15.

For more information or to sign up click here.

