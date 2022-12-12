NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A team from New Mexico made up of former and current first responders taking part in a rowboat race that spans the Atlantic Ocean started their journey Monday.

The Talisker Whiskey Atlantic Challenge starts in Spain’s Canary Islands and ends near Puerto Rico. San Juan County Sheriff’s Office Captain Mark Pfetzer and Lieutenant Jarrod Slindee are the founders of “Guardian Initiatives,” a non-profit raising mental health awareness for first responders. They will be joined by retired San Juan County Sergeant Mike Hogue on the 3,000-mile journey.

They say participating in the challenge was an opportunity to spread the word for their cause. You can track their progress live by using the following link.