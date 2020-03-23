Roswell school board member reads live online

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico school board member is doing what she can to help students read while out of class.

Hope Morales of Roswell started a reading group on Facebook. Teachers, parents and kids can tune in live once a day as Morales reads a children’s book.

“It’s just to spread a message that even though we may be going through challenging times, we can still connect, we can still support each other, and students can still learn in a fun way,” said Morales.

Moreles plans on hosting a live reading each night at 7 p.m.

