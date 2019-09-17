Ronald McDonald House of New Mexico raising money

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Providing comfort, care, and a home away from home for families whose children are in medical treatment.

This is the mission of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico. You can help support one of those families with their 7th annual Share the Love, Share the Night fundraiser. It’s a t-shirt fundraiser that supports families staying at the Ronald McDonald House.

The families are asked to contribute $15 a night toward the cost of their stay, however, families who are unable to pay are never turned away. The Ronald McDonald House is offering “Share the Love, Share the Night t-shirts for the public to buy for $15.

You can buy a shirt as an individual but the Ronald McDonald House also offers sponsorships. “A lot of times companies will get their logos, they provide it for all of their employees. It’s a great ‘casual for a cause’ shirt if you do that for your office. Anything to help us go and for our families,” CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico Jessica Wright said.

They are currently taking orders online here or by phone at (505) 842-8960. The deadline for orders is Tuesday, October 1st.