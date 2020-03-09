Ronald McDonald House looking for guest chef volunteers

Always On

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Ronald McDonald House is looking for volunteers to help cook meals for their guests.

The nonprofit helps provide a safe place for families when their child is recovering in the hospital. The Ronald McDonald House also provides meals for these families but needs guest chefs to make that happen.

Chefs will help create a menu, do the shopping, and prepare dinner. Any group or individual is welcome to volunteer.

Visit the Ronald McDonald House Charities website for information on how to sign up.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Monday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞