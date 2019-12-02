Rock thrown on I-25 damages woman’s windshield

ISLETA, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico woman says she’s thankful to be alive after she says someone threw a rock at her car, while she was driving home from work. That rock did major damage.

It happened on I-25 south in Isleta. This woman says she just finished working a long work shift and the next thing she knew, she had a massive hole in her windshield.

Theresa Carabajal says it was around 3:30 Sunday morning when she was traveling south on I-25, near mile marker 212, right after the Isleta Resort and Casino, when she heard a loud bang. She says she didn’t want to pull over immediately because it was so dark.

After calling 9-1-1, Carabajal stopped at the next exit and that’s when she saw a massive hole on the passenger side of her windshield and glass everywhere. Carabajal says that’s when Isleta Police showed up and told her she wasn’t the only one.

“They said someone intentionally did it and that they had reports that this has happened to someone else really recently,” she says.

Luckily, Carabajal was not injured. This isn’t the first time someone’s window has been smashed on I-25.

Last November in Albuquerque, a woman had her window shot out while she was approaching the Big-I on I-25. Police believe someone shot at her intentionally.

Carabajal says Isleta Police are handling this investigation and are looking into this incident. KRQE News 13 put in a call to Isleta Police to ask if they have any suspects, but have not heard back.