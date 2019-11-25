Roadrunner Food Bank hosts food distribution ahead of holidays

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- On Monday, November 25, Roadrunner Food Bank will be giving out groceries to families in need ahead of Thanksgiving.

The New Mexico Food Pantry will host several mobile food distributions at four locations across the Albuquerque metro and one south of Las Cruces. Each pantry anticipates serving anywhere from 100 to 200 families with groceries.

Distributions begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Alamosa Health and Social Services Center located at 6900 Gonzales Rd SW and at the Cesar Chavez Community Center located at 7505 Kathryn Ave SE.

Distributions begin at 10 a.m. at Sagebrush Church located at 6440 Coors Blvd NW and at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church located at 1100 Indian School Rd. NE.

A mobile food pantry will also be held at St. Anthony’s Church at 224 Lincoln in Anthony, New Mexico which will take place at 2 p.m.

The distributions will take place outside and groceries will be distributed on a first-come-first-serve basis until the food runs out.

Additional details can be found on the Roadrunner Food Bank of New Mexico website.