River of Lights kicks off

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (KRQE) – It’s New Mexico’s largest light display. the BioPark’s River of Lights is officially up and running for the holidays

The popular “River of Lights” returned Saturday evening at the Botanic Gardens, featuring nearly 600 light displays and sculptures along with activities for the whole family. A green dinosaur is this year’s largest sculpture, just one of the many colorful creations catching the eyes of visitors. “They brought in that brontosaurus. They brought in a couple of T-rexes. It looks like they’ve really amped it up,” said Errol Tipton of Rio Rancho.

It runs daily from six to 9:30 p.m. through December 30, except Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. You can also spend a little extra to attend the Magic Hour from five to six and experience the exhibit with a much smaller crowd.

For more details and to buy tickets check out their website here.