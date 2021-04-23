Rio Rancho Players Community Theatre Group seeks new members

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Bringing the love of theater to Rio Rancho Residents. The Rio Rancho Players Community Theatre Group was formed in 2019 to bring community theater to the Rio Rancho residents and the surrounding areas. The group is open to any person from middle school age up to senior citizens. Membership is open to both aspiring actresses and actors or individuals who desire to be a part of the production crew. Founder and Director Mel Sussman discusses how the group was formed and what they’re looking for after 2020.

The Players are in the recruitment of new members for its 2021-2022 play season. The next recruitment meeting is on May 16, at the Avix Arts Performance Center, 4311 Sara Rd. Rio Rancho, which is the theater home of the Rio Rancho Players.