Rio Rancho robotics team to compete at New Mexico State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For over 20 years, New Mexico State University has been hosting one of the best robotic competitions in the state.

For the Boosting Engineering Science and Technology (or BEST) Robotics Competition, teams are given six weeks to build and program a robot, write an engineering manual, and create a website among other things. This year, more than 30 teams from across the state were a part of the kickoff last weekend. Since 2005, 10-time state champions, R4Robotics has been traveling to Las Cruces to compete.

“It’s definitely crazy, and super surreal. Of course, we want to win, but that’s not always the goal,” said R4Robotics team member Bethany Gruenig who has been going to the competition since she was three.

The competition is put on by the organization Greater Than Average who work with the different robotics teams throughout the summer. “The whole idea is to help kids develop skills that they’re going to use in the work force,” said Shelly Gruenig, CEO of Greater Than Average.

The BEST Robotics Competition ends at a free event at the NMSU Activity Center on Saturday, October 19th from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.