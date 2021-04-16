Rio Rancho hosts tree seedling event

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Rio Rancho is holding its annual tree seedling giveaway. This is an effort to build the city’s urban forest.

This year’s event will be a drive-thru in the city hall parking lot at 3200 Civic Center Circle NE, 87144 between 10 a.m. and noon on Saturday, April 17. The seeds will be prepackaged and available on a first-come, first-serve basis. One package is allowed per household. You must also prove you are a Rio Rancho resident. More information is available online.

Tree seedlings include: