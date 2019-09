RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull is challenging community members to keep their open spaces beautiful.

This Saturday, the city is hosting “Rally in the Desert,” cleaning up sites around town plagued by illegal dumping. People are encouraged to register in teams, and the three teams who collect the most trash will go home with prizes.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. For more details, click here.