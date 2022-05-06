RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho residents will have a chance to cash in on their spring cleaning. The city’s Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Department is organizing a community yard sale on May 21.

Food trucks and craft vendors will also set up shop for those who stop by. The event will run from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cabezon Park off Unser.