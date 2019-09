RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Chinese tariff war is impacting recycling in Rio Rancho.

The city says policy changes on importing recycled materials have made it cost-prohibitive to collect recycling every week. So, starting October 1, residential recycling pick-up will move to an every-other-week schedule.

Residents will also see a slight increase on their utility bill. The city says the recycling price will rise 18-cents.