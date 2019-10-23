Ride the bus for free in Santa Fe on Election Day

It’s going to be easier to vote on Election Day in Santa Fe. The city is offering free bus rides on Nov. 5. All of the stops will leave voters within half a mile of 11 different voting convenience centers. If you’d like to find out more, click here.
