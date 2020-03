ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Registration is now open for summer camp at the BioPark.

Kids in pre-K through 12th grade can get in on all of the science fun as children will get to take part in activities, games, and art while exploring the world of plants and animals. There are six different camps to choose from depending on your child’s age.

Camp BioPark runs from June 1 to July 24. You can register for the camp online.