Red Cross looking for volunteers to help out in northern New Mexico

The Red Cross is looking for volunteers to help respond to disasters in northern New Mexico.

The organization is holding open houses this month, where people can learn how they can help the Red Cross respond to floods and fires.

Training is provided, and no experience is required. The first meeting is on June 18 at the Santa Fe Red Cross office. The other is on June 20 at the office in Aztec.

If you have questions, or would like to schedule a time to meet with a recruiter, please call Saylor Caudill: 928-856-2417 or email: saylor.caudill@redcross.org