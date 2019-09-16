Skip to content
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live/Video
Live Broadcast
KRQE Live
CBSN Live Stream
Video
News
Top Stories
Local News
Larry Barker
On Special Assignment
Wildfires
U.S. News
World
Entertainment
Balloon Fiesta
Washington D.C. Bureau
Weird
Don’t Miss
BorderReport.com
Top Stories
Mayor Keller to pay up on friendly bet
Top Stories
Pie competition takes place during last day of State Fair
SFPD gears up for ‘Fall Blitz’
Repeat carjacker arrested again after being caught in stolen car
APD identifies 5 victims killed in 2 separate shootings Thursday
Weather
Radar
VIDEO Full Forecast
Closings & Delays
Alerts
Map Center
Winds
Albuquerque
Rio Rancho
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mtns
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas
Roswell
Hurricane Tracker
Roads/Traffic
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
KRQE+
Contests
Data Reporting & Interactives
Local Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Photo Galleries
Quizzes
The Series
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
2019 ProFootball Challenge
The Big Game
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a ReportIt!
Report It Photos
More
New Mexico Living
FOX New Mexico
New Mexico CW – My50TV
—————-
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Advertise with Us
Internship
KRQE Cares
KRQE Digital
Email Alerts and Newsletters
Mobile Apps
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Red and Green Chile Balloon Pin 2019
Always On
by:
Jackie Kent
Posted:
Sep 15, 2019 / 07:41 PM MDT
/
Updated:
Sep 15, 2019 / 07:42 PM MDT
Red and Green Chile Balloon Pin 2019
📝
Report a Typo
| 📮
Submit a News Tip
| 📱
Download the KRQE News App
Now Trending on KRQE.com
Study: Mother-daughter trips good for your health
APD identifies 5 victims killed in 2 separate shootings Thursday
Officers investigate stabbing in southeast Albuquerque
Police investigate homicide at Santa Fe park
What you need to know ahead of Pres. Trump’s rally in Rio Rancho
New Mexicans sound off days before President Trump’s visit
Police identify woman killed in crash at Ruidoso restaurant, 2 others injured
Weather
Connor’s Sunday Evening Forecast
More Video Forecast
Enter to Win
Don't Miss
Albuquerque seeks to write-off $21M in uncollected red-light camera fines
What you need to know ahead of Pres. Trump’s rally in Rio Rancho
UNM anatomy lab needs body donations
Balloon Fiesta by the numbers
New data shows hot spots for stray cats in Albuquerque
Rare harvest moon on Friday the 13th
How to watch the third Democratic debate