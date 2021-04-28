The Rail Yards Market reopens, brings new changes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Great news for the Duke City. After a tough year in 2020, the Rail Yards Market is back in motion for 2021. Rail Yards Market Manager Alaska Piper provides details on when the Market will officially open back up and the changes people will see.

The Rail Yards Market opens in May through October of 2021. They will be continuing their in-person Market plus their online store with Sunday pick-up at The Yards, with COVID-safe practices in place. Visitors must wear masks at all times while at the Market, with no seating or gathering. Occupancy will remain limited and continue to enforce 6 feet social distancing. Visit railyardsmarket.org to read their COVID-19 Safety Plan, as well as more details on how the Market will operate to keep visitors, staff, and vendors safe.